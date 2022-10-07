President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned the new Pharmaceutical Warehouse at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.

The warehouse will used to keep medical supplies especially from NatPharm.

NatPharm is responsible for procuring and distributing medicines and medical supplies to all public health institutions and mission hospitals in the country.

Sally Mugabe Hospital is one of the country’s biggest health institutions.

It was named after the late former President Robert Mugabe’s first wife Sally.

She is also late and lies buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Zwnews