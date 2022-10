Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dhlamini who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) is expected to appear in court today.

Dhlamini is being charged for fraud alternatively concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined in section 173 of the Criminal Law Codification Act.

Charges are emanating from fraudulent purchase of a residential stand in the low density suburb of Victoria Falls by the Mayor.

He is currently in police custody.

Zwnews