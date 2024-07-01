President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has urged youths to be patriotic and to love their nation.

He made these sentiments while presiding over the burial of the late National Hero Brigadier- General (Retd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma at the National Heroes Acre this morning.

Mutsvunguma succumbed to diabetes at Tariro Medical Centre in Rusape on 19 June 2024.

He was 67.

Address by Cde ED at burial of National Hero Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma

Condolences and Recognition:

– Expressed heartfelt condolences to the Mutsvunguma family.

– Acknowledged Brigadier General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma’s dedication and service to Zimbabwe.

Biography and Contributions:

– Born on March 6, 1957, in Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

– Joined the liberation struggle in 1975 and played key roles in various military operations and training.

– Served in significant military and political positions, contributing to the liberation and development of Zimbabwe.

– Held numerous command and staff appointments in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Awards and Honors:

– Awarded several medals, including the Liberation Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, and Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Call to Action:

– Urged Zimbabweans to protect and defend national unity, peace, independence, and sovereignty.

Encouraged the youth to emulate the patriotism and dedication of the late General and other national heroes.

Emphasized the importance of pride in Zimbabwean and African identity and capabilities.

Vision for the Future:- Reaffirmed commitment to Vision 2030 and the continuous prosperity and development of Zimbabwe.

Highlighted Zimbabwe’s role in regional and continental affairs, rejecting hegemonic tendencies from western countries.

Announced Zimbabwe’s upcoming chairmanship of the SADC Summit.

Final Tribute:

– Paid tribute to Mutsvunguma, urging the continuation of his legacy in defending Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and advancing its prosperity.

– Concluded with blessings for Zimbabwe and a call for national unity and progress.