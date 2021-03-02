Former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo says given the disclosure by Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba that, former VP Mohadi resigned last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa breached Section 96 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe by not giving public notice of the resignation within 24 hours

Meanwhile, Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa also made the disclosure last week that Mohadi had resigned.

When he made the disclosure, some people like Ace Lumumba took Mliswa for a liar.

However, Mliswa responded that he rarely makes empty statements, implying that it was only the public announcement which was delayed:

“I rarely make empty statements!! It was just a delayed match. Question is, will we be witnessing an exodus of leaders, especially amongst those who appended their signature to the marriage institution?”

Apparently, in confirmation, Charamba using his shadow account Jamwanda on Twitter said:

“CONTRARY TO DOMINANT NARRATIVES IN THE MEDIA, former Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi, handed in his resignation letter to the appointing authority, His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, A WEEK AGO. Let history record this statement of fact.”

And Moyo says, according to Section 96 of the Constitution, Mnangagwa was not supposed to have sat on the letter without informing the nation.

-Zwnews