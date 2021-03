The Chief of Zimbabwe Justice Luke Malaba has directed the resumption of normal court services following the relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement, Malaba said normal court operations should now resume, including that of the Office of the Master and Sherrif of the High Court, with effect from today the 2nd of March 2021.

-Zwnews

