MaMkhize will be making her acting debut on Uzalo this week.

Uzalo is looking to shake things up as it heads into its seventh season this week, casting reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize in a cameo role.

Shauwn is set to make her acting debut on the popular SABC1 soapie this Thursday.

MaMkhize will play the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman, with her eye on the coveted KwaMashu Kingdom Church.

Taking to social media, the star shared her excitement about the gig and said she couldn’t wait to show off her “many hidden talents”.

“I am extremely excited for my guest appearance on Uzalo, what a fun experience it was to join the cast, I can’t wait for everyone to see another side of my many hidden talents.” said MaMkhize.

MaMkhize is best known to TV audiences for her popular reality show Kwa MaMkhize where she and her son Andile and stepdaughter Sbahle Mpisane gave fans a front-row seat to their luxurious lifestyle. The show also featured cameos from celeb friends such as Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Rami Chuene.

After catching whiff of the news of MaMkhize’s acting gig, tweeps were wilding out on the TL.

Many joked that MaMkhize will probably buy the whole production just so Andile can try out acting, while others wondered how exactly she got the role. Nearly everyone is excited to see her in action.

There are so many talented actors and actresses out there for Mamkhize to just walts into the production of Uzalo, industry bosses must really do justice to these out of work individuals and stop licking asses of influencers #istandfortalent — #OUTSIDEOPERATIVE (@cholose) March 2, 2021

The part will fit her like a glove isiZulu is her thing. Can't wait to see Mamkhize in action kengoku.#Uzalo — Michael Matebe® (@iamMikeChild) March 1, 2021

Did MaMkhize just bought uZalo because Andile Mpisane believes he has a dream in acting!? https://t.co/iCJKZhJHrY pic.twitter.com/RU1Dla54dM — Ndumiso Mthembu (@ndumiso_tm) March 1, 2021

I'm glad MaMkhize is joining Uzalo. I hope she's gonna shake MaNgcobo coz she's been sleeping on her role. We know she's capable of giving us more than she is giving us now but she's holding back #Uzalo — Tshegofatso (@GontseKhumo_TK) March 1, 2021

😭😭Not MaMkhize joining Uzalo, Chile… 😩 Next thing Andile is the Lead Actor. #Uzalo https://t.co/xC6392iqO1 — Matt Tsolo-Bridge (@Matt_Tsolo) March 1, 2021

Seya act kushuth🙄 — Andybabe Andile Zama Mdluli (@AndybabeM) March 1, 2021

I am sure instead of Uzalo paying Mamkhize she pays the whole crew + cast 😭😭😭 https://t.co/eR9Be9A7oY — Sandile (@SANDS_NTULI) March 1, 2021

Mamkhize is acting on UZalo and there is nothing you can do about it. She’s powerful! — UNCLE ERIC 💫 (@Aprinceeric) March 1, 2021

It's true when they say money beat talent sometimes or qualifications look at MaMkhize on Uzalo#MaDluphuthu. pic.twitter.com/CWHJRG4Iwy — Greatest Of All Times (@times_greatest) March 1, 2021

-Times Lives