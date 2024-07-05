President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived at the Rainbow Towers Hotel where he has toured various Agrobusiness stands ahead of the Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference.

The Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference is running under the theme, “Public – Private Partnership for Sustainable and Structured Irrigation Financing to Deliver Food Security, Everywhere Everyday.

The Conference aims to boost irrigation development and provide opportunities for public-private sector engagements, as the country moves to explore ways of climate proofing agricultural production.

The conference has drawn farmers, farmer unions, investors, multi-lateral and local financial institutions, embassies, UN agencies, non-governmental oganisations, private sector, international and local Irrigation an engineering institutions and the Government.

Zwnews