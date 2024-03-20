Henrietta Rushwaya arrested again

Henrietta Rushwaya, the president of the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in an undisclosed illegal mining transaction.

Details remain undisclosed as police continue their investigations, with Rushwaya currently in custody.

Henrietta who featured in an Al Jazeera documentary titled “Gold Mafia,” where she played a crucial role in smuggling gold from was sometime arrested for trying to smuggle 6 kilogrammes of gold to Dubai.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“We can confirm that Henrietta Rushwaya is assisting police with investigations following a report made by a certain complainant in relation to a purported mining transaction.

“So far investigations are in progress and these are the details we can release as of now,” he said.

Rushwaya is related to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Zwnews