ED appoints “longtime friend” Oliver Chidawu as Harare Minister of State

President Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu PF Senator, millionaire businessman and ex Kambuzuma MP Mr Oliver Chidawu as the new Harare Metropolitan Minister of State.

According to Jonathan Moyo, Chidawu is a close ally of Mnangagwa:

In line with his homeboy politics, which has become an embarrassment to close aides, Mnangagwa has appointed his longtime crony Oliver Chidawu, as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province. Apart from its cronyism the appointment violates devolution!

Another person who knows Chidawu had this to say about the tycoon: