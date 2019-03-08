LATEST: Joanah Mamombe freed on $3000 bail

HARARE: 25-year-old opposition MDC MP Ms Joanah Mamombe has been freed on $3 000 bail by a High Court Judge this afternoon.

She is accused of plotting to overthrow President Mnangagwa’s military backed administration.

The state says she addressed members of her constituency in January this year during which she called on them to protest against government.

Said Justice Foroma in his bail ruling,

According to the constitution, bail is now a fundamental right to every accused person and should therefore be granted unless when there are compelling reasons to deny one bail.

Mamombe will return to court on March 19.