Chiwenga, ED, Mohadi labelled terrorists…”to be arrested”

President of Ideal Zimbabwe Tinashe Jonas has confirmed that he is taking a walk of sacrifice to Munhumutapa building on Saturday 9 March to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Jonas announced that he is about to do the unthinkable against Zimbabwe’s big three:

I am arresting the above criminals on behalf of a fearful, oppressed, impoverished, over-fooled Zimbabweans and in honour of Military rule victims. Restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, and human rights

A colourful poster labelling Chiwenga, Mnangagwa and Mohadi as terrorists has also been used to advertise the imminent arrests.