Mnangagwa aide blasts Mugabe decision to snub Heroes Acre burial

Zim is partially in its current emotional state because of bitterness. Bitterness imprisons life & poisons its host. It will make people be buried where they never wanted to be buried, away from their wife & sister who they ensured waited 4 them at their anticipated resting place.
Mugabe has made it clear to his family that he does not wish to be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre anymore. He does not want to be associated with Mnangagwa and all those he now views as his betrayers and tormentors.
He has said he doesn’t want them to sing and pontificate over his dead body. He has informed relatives about his decision and this is known in the family; it’s also now known in government circles.
Mugabe’s declaration is reported to have shocked Mnangagwa who had assumed that he was going to be buried at the National Heroes Acre next to his first wife Sally. As a result of the request, Mnangagwa is reported to have tried to mend bridges by sending a high powered delegation to Singapore to check on the President’s health.
The delegation included Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo and Mugabe’s former personal doctor Professor Jonathan
Matenga.
Facebook Comments