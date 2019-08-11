Mnangagwa aide blasts Mugabe decision to snub Heroes Acre burial

Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Ndabaningi Mangwana has expressed concern over former President Robert Mugabe’s decision to be buried at his Zvimba rural home.

The former Zimbabwe strongman is so bitter at the way he was toppled from power by his former aide Emmerson Mnangagwa that he does not want to give him and his associates the platform to pontificate and preside over his funeral.

But Mangwana thinks Mugabe’s mind is now clouded by bitterness poison.

Said Mangwana:

Zim is partially in its current emotional state because of bitterness. Bitterness imprisons life & poisons its host. It will make people be buried where they never wanted to be buried, away from their wife & sister who they ensured waited 4 them at their anticipated resting place.

Mugabe’s rejection of the National Heroes Acre burial is a bitter blow to Mnangagwa who recently sent his lieutenants to Singapore to build bridges with the Mugabe family in order to get an opportunity to preside over his funeral.

But his offer came too late. Mugabe does not want to be buried in Harare.

A Mugabe family member said:

Mugabe has made it clear to his family that he does not wish to be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre anymore. He does not want to be associated with Mnangagwa and all those he now views as his betrayers and tormentors. He has said he doesn’t want them to sing and pontificate over his dead body. He has informed relatives about his decision and this is known in the family; it’s also now known in government circles. Mugabe’s declaration is reported to have shocked Mnangagwa who had assumed that he was going to be buried at the National Heroes Acre next to his first wife Sally. As a result of the request, Mnangagwa is reported to have tried to mend bridges by sending a high powered delegation to Singapore to check on the President’s health. The delegation included Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo and Mugabe’s former personal doctor Professor Jonathan

Matenga.

