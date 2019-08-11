Sunday Mail apologises over fake story about MDC’s Hwende, Vanguard

The state owned Sunday Mail newspaper has apologised to MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende for saying that he sponsors Vanguard and was at the centre of the January violence that rocked Harare.

Said the article:

In our 3 February 2019 Sunday Mail edition, we published an article entitled “In the Press” where we alleged Honourable Charlton Hwende’s constituency was at the centre of the January 2019 violent protests.

We also alleged that Hon Hwende is a known sponsore of the notorious Vanguard.

It has since come to our attention that the violence referred to did not take place in Hon Hwende’s constituency, Kuwadzana East, but in Kuwadzana constituency.

We had no basis for alleging that he is a known sponsor of the notorious Vanguard.

The Sunday Mail sincerely apologises for any inconvinience caused to Hon Hwende – Editor