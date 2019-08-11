Bulawayo: Zanu PF War Vets offices petrol bombed

Unidentified people petrol bombed ZANU PF-Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association offices in Bulawayo on Saturday morning.

Sources who refused to named said “the attack could be an inside job to block opposition MDC strike planned for 16 August 2019.”

The Bulawayo provincial headquarters of war veterans are located in Entumbane suburb.

The resultant fire caused extensive damage to property and records.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm that there was an attack on the war veterans’ provincial headquarters in Bulawayo early this morning (yesterday). What happened is that the caretaker suddenly saw that the whole office was on fire and he alerted the treasurer of the association through the phone. “A report was made to the police and the Fire Brigade attended the scene, and it was established that the attack emanated from a window that was broken and somebody threw a petrol bomb inside, which damaged records and property belonging to the association,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The caretaker, Mr Ntokozo Ncube, said that he did not see the person who threw the bomb.

“I was doing rounds at the offices at about 2am when I noticed a fire coming from the back office and I alerted Mr Lucas Ngwenya, who lives in a nearby house, to assist me in putting out the fire . . . We opened the office from the front and found documents that were on the office desk and curtains already burning, and we used water to extinguish the fire,” he said.

Bulawayo war veterans chairperson Cephas Ncube said they would issue a statement about the bombing.

