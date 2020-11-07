ZIMBABWE President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the first African Head of State to congratulate United States President-Elect Joe Biden following his victory over controversial Donald Trump.
Posting on his Twitter handle on Saturday evening, Mnangagwa was the first on the queue to wish Biden all the best at the White House.
He wrote:
On behalf of all Zimbabweans, a huge congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden on his election victory.
Zimbabwe wishes you every success in leading the American people. I look forward to working with you to increase cooperation between our two nations.
A stream of other world leaders have also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Saturday on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election, with many striking a jubilant tone on social media.