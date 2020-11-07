ZIMBABWE President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the first African Head of State to congratulate United States President-Elect Joe Biden following his victory over controversial Donald Trump. Posting on his Twitter handle on Saturday evening, Mnangagwa was the first on the queue to wish Biden all the best at the White House. He wrote: On behalf of all Zimbabweans, a huge congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden on his election victory. Zimbabwe wishes you every success in leading the American people. I look forward to working with you to increase cooperation between our two nations. A stream of other world leaders have also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Saturday on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election, with many striking a jubilant tone on social media.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau emphasized the close alliance between Canada and the US in his remarks.

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

“Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

In Europe, the reactions were led by Irish politicians.

“I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA [Joe Biden],” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tweeted after the result emerged. Martin also referenced Biden’s Irish-American heritage, adding: “Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!” Ireland’s health minister Simon Coveney said the country’s government looked “forward to working with a [Biden/Harris] presidency to sustain & strengthen Irish American relations, and so much more.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Biden and Harris and stressed the importance of the transatlantic relationship. “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Mnangagwa 1st on queue as World Leaders congratulate Joe Biden on his victory

