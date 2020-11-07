Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. Four nail-biting days after the election, Mr Biden finally amassed enough electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Mr Biden won Pennsylvania, pushing him over the 270 electoral college votes needed for the presidency.

The former vice president took over the lead from Mr Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, pushing him nearer to claiming the White House. Protests have broken out in battleground states after Mr Trump claimed without evidence that the election was being “stolen” from him in an extraordinary speech which has been criticised by both Democrats and Republicans. Mr Biden said it was now time for America to “unite and heal”. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said. He said he was “honoured and humbled” to be elected and said the record turnout in the face of “unprecedented obstacles” showed that democracy “beats deep in the heart of America”. The result makes Mr Trump the first one-term president since the 1990s. Mr Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, who is half Jamaican, half Indian is set to become the first woman vice-president.

agencies

