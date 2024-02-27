Mliswa’s daughter arrested over drugs

Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa’s daughter has been arrested for drugs.

Confirming the development, Mliswa posted:

“One of my daughters, the 3rd born who stays with her mother, was arrested over a drug charge. I have made the tough decision to lay it out here for posterity, clarity and factuality to prevail before the issue is bastardized in the social fora.

“We have to be strong against drug and substance abuse. Even as a public person I won’t abuse the access I have to many people and offices to subvert the path of the law but will allow it to work and rehabilitate her to emerge a better person.

“I have seen children in a mess because systems were not allowed to function in their proper manner. As parents we need to stand strong with our children neither abandoning them in anger nor suffocating them with excessive love. We have to tread the path with love& principles.”

