Slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s body to be buried this Saturday

Slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali’s body is set to be buried this Saturday.

Ali was killed two years ago by a ZANU PF member Pius Jamba who has since been jailed.

Since then her family had been refusing to bury her remains until their family lawyer Job Sikhala was released from prison.

Sikhala was released from prison few weeks ago, and started the process of having Ali’s body buried.

Sikhala has since confirmed the burial which will take place on Saturday.

“Dear friends and colleagues.

“I announce the burial of our heroine Moreblessing Ali on Saturday the 2nd of March 2024 at Zororo Cemetery at 12:30pm.

“All friends, relatives & colleagues are invited to this memorable event. We are bringing closure to this sad chapter in our country.”

Zwnews

27th February 2024

