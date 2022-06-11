The European Union has implored the government of Zimbabwe to ramp up the investigation on the ‘abduction’ of Citizens Coalition for Change CCC member Moreblessing Ali.

Head of Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen says Zimbabwe has a troubled history of missing people and forced disappearances.

“It has been two and a half weeks since Moreblessing Ali went missing. I hope she is safe. Zimbabwe has a troubled history of missing people and also forced disappearances.

“It is important that light is shed on these cases and that they are investigated thoroughly.”

Ali was abducted few weeks ago by alleged ZANU PF thugs.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is on record saying the opposition is faking abductions to tarnish the country’s image.

However, in their recent statement police said there were no evidence linking the ruling party to the abduction.

Zwnews