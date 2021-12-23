Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has torn into the Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC Alliance) implying it as a failed thing.

He says the untold truth about these political players is that the two MDCs are byproducts of the coup: MDC-A is ED’s pre-coup coalition partner & MDC-T is ED’s post-coup govt partner. The rest is history.

“By way of information, on 11 Oct 2021 I wrote to MDC Alliance Secretary General, Charlton Hwende withdrawing my offer to support Tsholotsho MDC-A polling agents and to train 44K polling agents for 2023. And on 26 Nov 2021 I wrote to @nelsonchamisa to inform him I’m not doing partisan politics for 2023 elections!”

Moyo who once pledged to train and support MDC Alliance poll agents in Tsholotsho has since withdrew the offer.

Moyo says the real MDC and real ZANU-PF are long gone:

“Tsvangirai’s MDC is history, as is Mugabe’s ZanuPF. They’ve become fatal factions. Only the deep state remains standing. Efforts to mobilize voters under personalised hashtags, such as #ED5MoreYears or #NgaapindeHakeMukomana are cultic and cannot win popular votes in 2023!”

Moyo says the idea of a USD120K GoFundMe for a VIP bullet proof car was puzzling as it smacked of either getting the MDC-A’s priorities wrong, or not knowing them.

He adds that the worse, the idea betrayed leadership insensitivity; a leader does not buy a cake, where his followers don’t have bread!

“On the MDC-A’s priorities, it’s common cause that the party is in dire straits: no office; no budget; no party workers; no cars with party logos out there; no visible nationwide party activity: therefore basically, no institutional capacity and no administrative support!”