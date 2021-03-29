The Warriors of Zimbabwe will be one of the only two teams to represent the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in the AFCON 2022 Finals set for Cameroon early next year.

All of Zimbabwe’s SADC companions, Zambia, South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Eswatini, DRC, Tanzania, Lesotho and Malawi failed to make it to the continental soccer showcase.

Only two SADC teams qualified to play in the finals, which are Zimbabwe and Comoros.

Meanwhile, list of those that qualified are; Group A- Mali and Guinea, Group B- Burkina Faso and Uganda, Group C- Ghana and Sudan, Group D- Gabon and Gambia, Group E- Morocco and Mauritania, and Group F-Cameroon and Cape Verde.

The other teams who have also made it are; Group G-Egypt and Comoros, Group H- Algeria and Zimbabwe, Group I-Senegal and Congo, Group J- Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea, Group K- Ivory Coast and Etiopia, and Group L- Nigeria and Benin.

-Zwnews