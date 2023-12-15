Tanyaradzwa Julius Matara, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean man missing since October, has been discovered dead on the outskirts of a sports field in Salford, Greater Manchester. Matara had been reported missing from the Eccles area, and a murder investigation was initiated after the police responded to a house on Great Cheetham Street West. His body was found on a grass verge behind the property near the Broughton Cricket and Rugby Club. Three men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and released on bail pending further investigation. Matara’s relatives, based in the British Midlands, are receiving support from family liaison officers. Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in solving this tragic case.