QADR Amini’s baby mama, Karen Moyanah, says although she was still a minor when they sired their son Qasim, she consented to the sexual act.

Karen was 16 when she fell pregnant and claims her parents consented to that after getting a guarantee from the Soccer Star of the Year that he would take care of his child.

There have been questions, since we published her claims that Amini was not taking care of Qasim, whether their sexual encounters amounted to rape since she was a minor.

“He promised to take care of the child and this meeting also involved my parents, remember l was still a minor,” Karen told H-Metro.

“When I started dating Amini, I was young and naive achindinyepera kuti achandichengeta.

“I got pregnant at 16 years and gave birth at 17 and, if you want, I can produce my documents.”

Qasim is now in Grade One and was born at a time when Amini was arranging a court wedding with another woman, Kudzanai Mangachena.

They later divorced.

“Other baby mamas are texting me telling me kuti ane hutsinye,” said Karen.

A lawyer, who chose not to be named, told H-Metro:

“The question is whether or not there was consent at the relevant time, if there was consent, there is no rape and if there was no consent there was rape irrespective of the age of the complainant.

“As far as I know, the Government has taken time to consider aligning the Constitution when it comes to the age of consent.

“I understand that Cabinet recently approved principles to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill that will criminalise sexual activity with anyone below the age of 18 as the Government seeks to harmonise laws relating to age of consent.

“This won’t apply retrospectively to this case.”

state media