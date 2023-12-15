Australian-listed company Invictus Energy says it has made a further gas discovery at its Mukuyu-2 exploration well in Muzarabani, Zimbabwe.

Managing director Scott Macmillan says this latest development raises the prospects of more discoveries in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

This marks another significant milestone for the Company, significantly expanding the resource estimate in the Mukuyu gas field.

The discovery of gas presents limitless economic opportunities for Zimbabwe including energy security, increased export earnings, job creation, alternative source of Government revenue, faster economic growth and development of several downstream industries among others.

Invictus Energy said a total of 11 hydrocarbon samples were recovered to the surface from Mukuyu-2’s Lower Angwa, and additional Upper Angwa geological zones of the exploration well, expanding the initial net estimates of the available resource from 20 trillion cubic feet to 34,9 Tcf.

Zwnews