A missing Concession woman was found dead with her hands tied with a cloth near a stream yesterday.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

“I can confirm that we found Winnie Magadu of White cliff farm, Concession dead near a stream after she was reported missing three days before by her husband Foster Chaka (25), Dhewu said.

It is alleged that the body was discovered by a passerby who was looking for wild fruits.

The passerby filed a police report and they went to the scene where they found the body’s hands tied with a white cloth.

Chaka positively identified his wife’s body which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police is appealing for information that can lead to the detection of the case.

-Byo24

Like 224 Dislike 28

96649

0

0

cookie-check

Missing woman found dead with hands tied

no