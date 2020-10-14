A missing Concession woman was found dead with her hands tied with a cloth near a stream yesterday.
Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.
“I can confirm that we found Winnie Magadu of White cliff farm, Concession dead near a stream after she was reported missing three days before by her husband Foster Chaka (25), Dhewu said.
It is alleged that the body was discovered by a passerby who was looking for wild fruits.
The passerby filed a police report and they went to the scene where they found the body’s hands tied with a white cloth.
Chaka positively identified his wife’s body which was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Police is appealing for information that can lead to the detection of the case.
