THE Elections Resource Centre (ERC), Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) together with six aspiring candidates have filed a court application to compel President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to announce the dates of pending by-elections.

The other applicants are Ellah Tayengwa, Moud Chinyerere, Agnes Togareyi, Gracious Matsunga, David Gwanzura and Loice Gwangwara.

In their application, the two NGOs said the suspension of by-elections by the Minister of Health, who is also Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was a complete violation of the Constitution.

They said Mnangagwa should announce the dates of the by-elections as there are Parliamentary and Council seats that have become vacant.

In their application, WALPE said their aim was to provide an opportunity for their members to contest in by-elections.

“WALPE is also seeking opportunities for its members who are aspiring women leaders to contest in the by-elections in order to better, prepare for the 2023 harmonised elections,” WALPE said in their application.

The application has been filed at the High Court and the NGOs are being represented by Tendai Biti Law Chambers.

The application at the High Court comes at a time Chiwenga has suspended by-elections citing the COVID-19 pandemic. -Morning Post

