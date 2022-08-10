The African Super League will be launched on Wednesday, which is being promoted by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe

This is expected to kick-start a new era for club football in the region, after the Champions and the Confederation Cup for clubs.

However, questions have been raised as to where the $200m (£165m) the new tournament is billed to generate will come from.

According to the BBC fears are that the new league will deplete CAF’s funds rather than bring in much-needed buoyancy.

Caf’s latest audited accounts, which the BBC has seen, show losses amounting to just under $45m (£37.1m) for 2020-21, a 400% increase on the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean teams will be left out after ban on the country due to political interference in football matters.

This came after the government through the Sports and Recreation Commission fired the Felton Kamambo led Zimbabwe Football Association board.

When the CAF inter club competition draw was conducted yesterday, no Zimbabwean team was included.

Zwnews