In a suspected suicide case in Makoni, Gwindingwi Secondary School headmaster, Stanford Tsindikwa was recently found dead near Rusape Dam.

Tsindikwa was reported missing a fortnight ago after he allegedly made several calls and sent text messages to his wife announcing his intention to commit suicide.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the case and said investigations are underway.

“On May 29, Mr Tsindikwa left his Mabvazuva home in Rusape, proceeding to his workplace at Gwindingwi Secondary School. He later sent suicidal text messages to his wife, Ms Concern Mandiyaba.

“He did not return home that day. A search was conducted to no avail. On May 31, Mr Martin Shiridzinomwa of Magamba suburb discovered Mr Tsindikwa lying dead near Rusape Dam.

“A report was made to the police and they attended the scene. No injuries were noted. The body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are underway,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said Mr Tsindikwa was having domestic problems, resulting in him being absent from work for the greater part of this term.

“I understand that he had some domestic problems. He was not regularly attending work this term due to marital issues,” said Mr Chidhakwa.

When contacted for comment, Ms Mandiyaba referred The Manica Post to the police.

Meanwhile, Mr Tsindikwa’s burial was delayed as some of his relatives disputed the post-mortem results that had concluded that poisoning was the cause of his death.

Tsindikwa was initially supposed to be buried at Yeovil Cemetery in Mutare last week on Saturday but was buried on Sunday.

Some of his relatives alleged that he had bruises on his hands and feet, arguing that is consistent with torture or assault.

They demanded for a second post-mortem to be conducted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

However, the second tests also concluded that poisoning was the cause of his death.

Manica Post