Dumiso Dabengwa

News coming in are that Zodwa Dabengwa, wife to late national hero and ZAPU leader, Dumiso Dabengwa, has died.

She died in the United Kingdom after reportedly battling cancer.

The Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation has confirmed the development:

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa. She was the widow to our patron, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa.”

Zwnews