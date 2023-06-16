Image: InfoMinZw

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is attending the Official Opening of the 31st Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

It is themed “The Rights of the Child In The Digital Environment.”

The Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe is a recognised structure within the Government and mirrors the structure of the Senior Parliament with each Constituency having a Youth Parliamentarian representative.

It was established in 1991 as a move by the Government to effectively engage children in policy processes.

Since its inception, the Junior Parliament has become a key platform for ensuring that children have a voice in the making of decisions that affect them, one of the basic rights guaranteed in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The Junior Parliament has also become a forum for taking stock of whether the country is living up to its obligations under the Convention, as well as the Africa Youth Charter and the Africa Charter on the rights and welfare of the child.

Zwnews