CHITUNGWIZA Central Hospital physiotherapist who went missing a fortnight ago has been found dead in a well a stone throw away from his home.

The body of George Oposi, 38, was found in decomposing state near his Nyatsime Phase 3 home after a thorough search by his relatives and Zengeza 4 friends who intensified the search in groups on Sunday afternoon.

Some police officers had to guard the place on Sunday night after a report of a human body immersed in water was made with the police.

George Oposi was reportedly last seen on May 5 around 10pm after watching a televised football match.

A medical kit with health gloves, face masks, an empty beer bottle and a loaf of bread were also retrieved from the well.

Cash in both local and foreign currency, mobile phone and identification particulars were also found on him.

His body was retrieved by police sub aqua unit team a day after his friends had reported having seen a body of a dead person immersed in a well.

One doctor Eric Katsukunya described Oposi as his close friend saying he had last seen him a day before his disappearance.

“To me Oposi was not a colleague but a close friend that his death has emotionally affected me,” said Dr Katsukunya.

“I last had fun with him on May 5 and his wife informed me of his failure to reach home the following day.

“It touched me that until today (yesterday) I never had any energy to report for duty and I switched off my mobile phone soon after the discovery of Oposi’s body in a well.

“It’s sad for my friend to plunge into a well 30 meters away from his house; I am emotionally affected,” said Dr Katsukunya.

One Oposi family member Tinashe Chimhanda, 36, narrated how the deceased changed his life with business ideas and health information.

“We have been robbed of a loving man who helped many, especially myself with health information that kept me physically and mentally sound,” said Chimhanda.

“He assisted me in starting a business project that has changed my life and that of my family, he was a loving and caring man,” he said.

Oposi is survived by his wife Fungai Rutanhire and one child.