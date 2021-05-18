The government says citizens returning to Zimbabwe will now be quarantined at their own expense.

Speaking during post-cabinet press briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said furthermore travellers found to be positive for COVID-19 will be isolated at an isolation centre at their own expense.

She also said the country remains on course to conduct the census within the prescribed timeframe for the 2023 elections adding that 55% of the country has so far been successfully mapped.

Mutsvangwa added that for the first time Zimbabwe Statistical Agency will go paperless during census enumeration.

Apparently, speaking about congestion in the city, she said the government will soon launch a massive crackdown to rid cities of mshika-shika, pirate taxis.

Mutsvangwa added that police will capacitated to deal with illegal private taxis, while more bay slots will be created to house impounded vehicles.

Meanwhile, the state run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) is failing to cope with the number of commuters in the city, and this has created room for illegal taxis. However, the government says it will acquire more ZUPCO buses.

-Zwnews