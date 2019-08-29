Miracle trial: Shepherd Bushuri, wife appear in court today

SOUTH AFRICA:Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri will appear at the Specials Crimes Court on Thursday to answer charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

In a statement the church said, “We are deeply moved by the displays of immense support and compassion from all over SA as a country, SADC region and, indeed, the whole world. We appreciate the kinds words of encouragement, the prayers and warm thoughts.”

While Bushiri sells anointed-oil to his congregants for miracle breakthroughs, the prophet has hired some of South Africa’s most expensive lawyers.

For a ‘miracle’ trial, Major 1 also sought the services of lawyer Barry Roux who is widely known as a fearsome cross-examiner who represented Oscar Pistorius.

The couple was nabbed in a dramatic arrest on the 1st of February on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the provision of organized crimes act, formally known as the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). It is alleged the couple had committed the crimes from 2015.

The Bushiris were granted bail on 6th February with a bond of R100,000 each. They had spent 5 nights in custody.

Bushiri and his wife maintain their innocence.