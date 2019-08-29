Court reverses election of Kambarami as Bulawayo councillor

The Bulawayo High Court has nullified the election of MDC Alliance councillor Tinashe Kambarami as Deputy Mayor.

Justice Thompson Mabhikwa on Thursday morning passed the ruling in a case where 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust was seeking an order nullifying his election as ward councillor, citing his criminal record.

Kambarami was in July 2018 convicted of theft by Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Sharon Rosemani, under case number CRB 1981/18.

The embattled Councillor was ordered to pay an $80 fine or spend 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to work at his offices.

The High Court’s ruling effectively means that Kambarami ceases to be both a councillor and Bulawayo’s deputy mayor.