Minor (1) dies from burns after boiling pot fell on her

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident which occurred at a house in Zengeza 5 Chitungwiza on 22/02/24 in which a 1 year old female juvenile died.

The victim allegedly pushed a gas stove which had a pot with boiling water on 20/02/24 while her mother was doing household chores.

The pot fell on the victim. She sustained serious burn injuries.

The victim later succumbed to the injuries on admission at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed that on 23/02/24, detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna acted on received information and arrested Elias Reza (49) for unlawful possession of raw ivory at his house in Dzokamushure Village, Karoi.

The detectives proceeded to the suspect’s place of residence posing as potential buyers. The suspect took unmarked raw ivory from a hut and was subsequently arrested.

