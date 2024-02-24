Categories: Zim Latest

Man Caught Red-Handed Lula Lula With Donkey in Mvurwi

Residents of Mvurwi were left in shock by a disturbing incident involving a man caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with a donkey.

The 30-year-old man was apprehended for his illicit actions, which left many in disbelief as such behavior is unprecedented in the area. Authorities and community members alike expressed their condemnation of the appalling act.

Eyewitnesses recounted the disturbing sight of the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, in a compromising position with the donkey. Horrified by what they saw, they wasted no time alerting the authorities.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distress call and apprehended the suspect on the spot. ZRP officers immediately took the man into custody and charged him with bestiality.

Share
25th February 2024

Recent Posts

Minor (1) dies from burns after boiling pot fell on her

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident which occurred at a house… Read More

24th February 2024

1 person killed, another injured in fatal RTA

File image The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which… Read More

23rd February 2024

RBZ Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 23 February 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for the gold coins… Read More

23rd February 2024

The Rise of Peptide Use in Improving Endurance and Strength in Sports

In the world of sports performance enhancement, athletes are constantly seeking new methods to gain… Read More

23rd February 2024

Zim beauty queen in top 5 for Miss World Head to Head Challenge

Zimbabwean beauty queen, Nokutenda Marumba is in the top five at the Miss World Head… Read More

23rd February 2024

Chaplain Phiri Overwhelmed as Sir Wicknell Gifts Car and $10,000, Recalls Emotional Journey

Chaplain Phiri was overcome with emotion as she expressed her gratitude to Sir Wicknell for… Read More

23rd February 2024