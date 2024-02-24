Man Caught Red-Handed Lula Lula With Donkey in Mvurwi

Residents of Mvurwi were left in shock by a disturbing incident involving a man caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with a donkey.

The 30-year-old man was apprehended for his illicit actions, which left many in disbelief as such behavior is unprecedented in the area. Authorities and community members alike expressed their condemnation of the appalling act.

Eyewitnesses recounted the disturbing sight of the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, in a compromising position with the donkey. Horrified by what they saw, they wasted no time alerting the authorities.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distress call and apprehended the suspect on the spot. ZRP officers immediately took the man into custody and charged him with bestiality.