1 person killed, another injured in fatal RTA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Hebert Chitepo Street and Aerodrome Road, Mutare on 23/02/24 in which one person died whilst another was injured.

According to police the accident happened when a BMW motor vehicle which was travelling due East along Aerodrome Road with no passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit motor vehicle which was travelling due North along Hebert Chitepo Street with no passengers on board.

The body of the victim was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured was admitted at Murambi Hospital.

The BMW motor vehicle veered off the road and hit two motor vehicles which were parked at ZRP Mutare Central parking bay.

As a result of the impact, six vehicles which were parked rammed onto each other.

23rd February 2024

