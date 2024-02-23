1 person killed, another injured in fatal RTA

File image
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Hebert Chitepo Street and Aerodrome Road, Mutare on 23/02/24 in which one person died whilst another was injured.
According to police the accident happened when a BMW motor vehicle which was travelling due East along Aerodrome Road with no passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit motor vehicle which was travelling due North along Hebert Chitepo Street with no passengers on board.
The body of the victim was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured was admitted at Murambi Hospital.
The BMW motor vehicle veered off the road and hit two motor vehicles which were parked at ZRP Mutare Central parking bay.
As a result of the impact, six vehicles which were parked rammed onto each other.
Zwnews
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for the gold coins… Read More
In the world of sports performance enhancement, athletes are constantly seeking new methods to gain… Read More
Zimbabwean beauty queen, Nokutenda Marumba is in the top five at the Miss World Head… Read More
Chaplain Phiri was overcome with emotion as she expressed her gratitude to Sir Wicknell for… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed concern on the looming drought, tells chiefs to play… Read More
Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson of masterminding… Read More