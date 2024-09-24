The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says it has noted with great concern the continued fraud by scammers who are deceiving unsuspecting individuals and entities by purporting to be officials from the Ministry and offering fake grants and loan opportunities through email and Facebook.

PRESS RELEASE: FAKE GRANT OFFERS CIRCULATING ON FACEBOOK AND EMAIL PLATFORMS:

Be warned that these loan and grant offers are the work of scammers and must be ignored.

The Ministry therefore takes this opportunity to advise all stakeholders and citizens that it is not offering loans and grants.

Anyone approached by such a proposition through email, Facebook or any other means must not entertain such offers.

Reports have been made to the relevant authorities and measures are being taken to make sure that the work of the fraudsters is stopped.

Please stay safe and report any suspicious messages.

We encourage all concerned to verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce through the Communications and Advocacy Unit on email:

[email protected]/ landline (263) 242

791823/702733/700472/X Handle

@Min_of_IC

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s vigilance and cooperation in combating the scams.