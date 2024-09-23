On September 21, 2024, Cape Town joined over 122 countries in celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) World Peace Summit.

The event, attended by 200 participants, was part of a global initiative to promote peace and address regional challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

Held at the Civic Centre’s Council Chambers, the event was organized in partnership with the City of Cape Town, Lady of Peace Community Foundation (LOPECO), Volunteer Hub, Africa Unite, Rob Youth Foundation, JCI Beau Bassin Rose Hill, Peacepod the National Interfaith Council of South Africa, and several schools, including Morifi High School, Zinniaville High School and Ribaneng High School.

The summit opened with a group session focusing on collective efforts for peace. It then moved into breakout rooms tailored to women, youth, religious leaders, government personnel, and educators, allowing for focused discussions on regional issues.

The event began with a welcome address by Khalid Sayed, followed by various plenary sessions.

Nancy Richards from WomenZone and Fredalene Booysen of Sonke Gender Justice led insightful discussions on women’s empowerment.

Monique Hansen, representing GunFreeSA, contributed her views on important issues from a youth perspective.

Educational leaders such as Keamogetswe Mokopakgosi from Crescent Primary School in Botswana and Dawood Goeiman from Scottsdale High School underscored the pivotal role of education in fostering peace.

In his speech, Former Vice President of Malawi, Khumbo Hastings Khachali, highlighted the importance of involving diverse stakeholders, stating that “collaborative efforts are more effective when diverse stakeholders are involved.”

At the event, two religious leaders, Moulana Nolan from Westridge Mosque and His Holiness Swami Vedanand Saraswati Singh from the Sannyasa Spiritual Council of South Africa, delivered impactful speeches.

Moulana Nolan emphasized the importance of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), a significant initiative from HWPL (Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light).

He highlighted that the DPCW is a legal framework promoting conflict prevention and peaceful resolution through dialogue, offering a foundation for sustainable peace.

Moulana Nolan also expressed his deep connection to interfaith dialogue, particularly through his involvement with the WARP (World Alliance of Religions’ Peace) Office.

“The HWPL interfaith dialogue,” he said, “unites religious leaders to resolve misunderstandings and foster harmony among faiths, creating a platform for collaboration in peace.”

Reflecting on his nearly nine years with the WARP Office, he shared how much he has cherished being part of it.

His Holiness Swami Vedanand Saraswati Singh, in his speech, emphasized unity in diversity, stating: “Let us never allow our beautiful diversity to turn into division.”

His words underscored the importance of maintaining harmony among different faiths and cultures in the pursuit of peace.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of HWPL pointed out that division of religion caused tremendous loss of life, emphasizing that religions must take the lead in dialogue and understanding.

“We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations.

“This is to fulfill our mission as a light that brings life to the global village. Only through love and peace can the world become one,” he said.

In line with the event keyword of regional cooperation, HWPL formed a partnership with the intergovernmental organization Group of 7+(G7+) and high-level political forum organization The Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) to develop peace initiatives.

G7+ was established to unite conflict-affected countries by a vision of peace, stability, and development, with 20 member states, and the Parlatino was founded to promote development and integration within a framework of full democracy, having 23 member states.