As at 26 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 46 018 confirmed cases, including 37 761 recoveries and 1 725 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, within the period under review, a total of 747 330 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country’s national vaccination programme got a shot in the arm after receiving another batch of 500 thousand Sinopharm vaccines from China.

The Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube said seven million five hundred thousand more vaccines will be ordered and arrive in three batches before the end August this year.

-Zwnews