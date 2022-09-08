The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has released the school calendar for 2023 noting that the first term opens on Monday the 9th of January ending on 30 March.

The ministry also noted that school opening days have shifted from Tuesdays to Mondays.

The Second Term is scheduled to open on the 8th of May ending on 3 August while the Third Term begins on 4 September ending on the 1st of December.

Since the coming of the Covid 19 pandemic, school operations have shifted.

Lockdowns which were put in place to curb the spread of Covid 19 pandemic have affected learning.

Zwnews