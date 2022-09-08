Africa has all the resources to be self sufficient to industrialised, modernise and mechanised, all what is needed is cooperation and integration, says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa who is in Rwanda for the Presidential Summit Session of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) says Africa shouldn’t be begging for anything.

He adds that women play critical role in ensuring food security in the continent.

“We must address gender disparity issues in the ownership of means of production to allow women to play an active role in ensuring food security in Africa,” he says.

For long, Africa has been begging for food and handouts from European countries.

Zwnews