By Kelvin Kasiwulaya- State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube and Local Government Minister July Moyo have been implicated in the Zanu PF Midlands Provincial coup.

Sources within the Zanu PF Midlands provincial structures said Ncube and Moyo had formed a cabal to illegitimately remove the Incumbent Provincial Chairman Mackenzie Ncube and his deputy Ronald Robson Nyathi.

The Moyo – Mudha cabal is said to have recruited foot soldiers in Shurugwi, Gweru and Kwekwe to destabilize the province and cause a commotion.

Sources within Zanu PF’s Midlands provincial leadership said Shurugwi South member of parliament Edmund Mukarakigwa, party’s Shurugwi District Coordinating Committee Chairman Shepherd Mudhara, Shurugwi Assistant District Administrator Tavonga Mufarachisi, and secretary for information and publicity in the Midlands Province Cornelius Mupereri had been recruited by Mudha and Moyo to execute the coup.

The sources further said Ncube and Moyo were masquerading as the custodians of the second republic; they claim that if it was not for them and their strategies, President Emmerson Mnangagwa would have never tested power.

” The Two are fueling factionalism and confusion in the party hence derailing the 2023 5million Votes mantra.

” Party members here in the Midlands Province have sworn to stand with Cde McKenzie Ncube and Cde Ronald Robson Nyathi, and we have ignored what Mudha and July Moyo are telling people,” said one senior Zanu PF official who refused to be named for fear of victimisation by Mudha.

Mudha and Moyo are also bribing state media journalists to tarnish Cde Mackenzie and label him a G40 member.

” Zanu -PF is a democratic party which respects the will of it’s members , so Mudha and Moyo should not come and lie to us telling us that they have been sent by the President, we know our President when it comes to party issues he speaks through the Politi-buro,” said another Zanu PF member.

