The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has handed over the first batch of 600 laptops to tertiary institutions for e-learning.

Handing over the laptops this Monday, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira spoke on the government’s thrust of ensuring the success of the Education 5.0 model.

We are deliberately developing a national capability which will make it possible to achieve the national strategic intent. The government procured 1200 laptops to support polytechnics, teachers colleges and industrial centres in delivering e-learning services which have now become a norm due to the covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The laptops are part of the 1200 procured by the government to facilitate e-learning at all institutions of higher and tertiary education.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mr Vijay Khandula has handed over three vehicles to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development under the Indo-Zim project.

It is an honour to handover the vehicles received for the Indo-Zim technology centres. Our two countries go a long way not in just political and economic relations but also in developmental cooperation, said Vijay.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Murwira applauded the enhanced cooperation between the two governments in developing skills necessary for production of goods and services.

The Zim-Indo centres shall contribute to the industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe through enhancing human capital development through hands on training of students by way of apprenticeship, noted the Minister.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Raymore Machingura, ministry’s permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira and government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

zbc