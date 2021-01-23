There is an audio circulating online alleging that top ZANU PF officials and Government Ministers, including the Presidium trio of Mnangagwa, his deputies Chiwenga and Mohadi; were given a poisonous vaccine and “the whole Presidium could die.”

The audio claims “everyone who took the vaccine will die, it’s God’s way to solve Zimbabwe’s political problems.”

It is further alleged, the vaccine “was imported from Russia, not China” according to the audio posted below.

The caller draws attention to Oppah Muchinguri’s leaked phone call and suggests that recent deaths and illnesses in the ruling party is because of the dodgy vaccine that the Zimbabwe Defence Minister “spoke about” while at Ellen Gwaradzimba’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Gokwe MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has aired his views on the botched Covid-19 vaccine “the rumour.”

He posted the message below:

Woke up to calls from concerned constituents who’d heard I’d died. Upon further inquiry, turned out there’s a rumour circulating that Ministers, MPs & senior ZANU PF officials were given vaccines & it‘s all gone wrong. I assure you, there’ve been no vaccines. FAKE NEWS!

Below is the audio where an unidentified caller tells a reporter that Zanu PF heavyweights are being decimated by a poisonous vaccine that was administered to people like the late Ellen Gwaradzimba, party MPs and senior Government officials.