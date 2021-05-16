ZimRights, a member of Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which applied to block Chief Justice Malaba’s tenure, has condemned Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi’s attack on the independence of the judiciary and threats against the personal security of the judges who heard the case.

“By making threats against the judges, calling them ‘enemy’ and threatening to ‘poke their eyes’ the Minister is committing a grave offence against the constitution and we strongly rebuke him and demand that he keeps his hands-off the judiciary and the Constitution,” says ZimRights.

ZimRights says a threat against the personal security of the judges who heard the case, the minister has indicated that he plans to use his political powers to undermine the judiciary.

The body says indeed, the minister has already shown great contempt for the judiciary in a manner that warrants criminal sanction.

“The statement by (Justice minister) Ziyambi Ziyambi must be condemned as an attack on the independence of the judiciary and a threat against the personal security of the judges who heard the case,” ZimRights said.

-Zwnews