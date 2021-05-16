Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South constituency, Killer Zivhu has warned those who are celebrating the fall of former Chief Justice Luke Malaba, saying he could be appointed the second vice president of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently extended Malaba’s term of office with five more years, at the time he was supposed to have stepped down from the bench upon turning retirement age of 70.

Mnangagwa used the recently gazetted Constitutional Amendment Act number 2 to extend Malaba’s term of office, however this was challenged in court and the High Court ruled against Mnangagwa’s move.

Meanwhile, deputy CJ Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza has since taken over in acting capacity.

However, Zivhu says those celebrating Malaba’s fall from the bench should think twice as he might be appointed Zimbabwe’s second vice president.

“Those who are celebrating Luke Malaba judgement , chimbomirayi kufarisa the guy might be your vice President tomorrow,” he says.

Apparently, Zimbabwe currently has only one vice president Constantino Chiwenga, following the resignation, of his former co-VP Kembo Mohadi out of shame after his sex scandals came to light.

Since then, Mnangagwa is yet to replace him.

-Zwnews