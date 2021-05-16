The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the number of murder cases taking place around the country.

The police says on 14 May 2021, a Lupane man (19) fatally stabbed a minor (05) several times on the stomach before cutting the victim’s throat, adding that the motive behind the commission of the offence is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, police has since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

In a related matter, the ZRP confirmed the arrest of Shepard Nhliziyo (28) in connection with a case of murder and other cases of attempted murder in Mabutweni, Bulawayo, on 13 May 2021.

The suspect and other four accomplices who are still at large had a dispute with a man (31) over US$2 owed to him by the complainant. The complainant managed to escape and the suspects went on a rampage axing seven victims with axes.

Apparently, ZRP urges members of the public to seek counselling from relatives or elders when faced with social or domestic conflicts. On 12 May 2021, police in Tuli arrested Trust Ndlovu (38) for a murder case in which he fatally assaulted his wife over missing ZAR1 100 cash.

The victim’s body was conveyed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

ZRP also reveals that on 12 May 2021, a Masvingo man (22) was stabbed once on the back, with a sharp object after a misunderstanding with four suspects during a beer drinking binge at Marebe Business Centre. The victim was later discovered dead on 13/05/21 on the roadside near the Business Centre.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the four suspects and investigations are underway.

