Minister Sekesai Nzenza flees..Mupfumira bought her $1M Cape Town house with NSSA money?

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has reported that Minister Sekesai Nzenza has gone into hiding fearing the long arm of law that swallowed Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira may just blanket her too.

Minister Nzenza reportedly received a $1 million house from Minister Mupfumira.

Mupfumira allegedly bought a house for Nzenza in Cape Town

Priscah Mupfimira was arrested on Thursday morning on abuse of office charges.

Mliswa has further reiterated that Minister Nzenza must be arrested for the piece of the cake she accepted and ate from Mupfumira.

@sekesainzena should further be arrested for obstructing the course of justice & protecting Mupfumira. All the Boards under Mupfumira are suspiciously likely to be accomplices too & I’ll provide the links. Watch this space…..

In the same Tweet, Temba promised to provide links to Mupfumira’s accomplices. Temba was the first person to accuse Mupfumira of corruption in Parliament last year.

Mliswa who is currently chairing the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy where he has been taking on some of the big fish in the Chiadzwa diamonds corruption has now produced a dossier which implicates the Minister responsible for NSSA, Prisca Mupfumira, Supa Mandiwanzira and several executives in high level corruption at the NSSA.