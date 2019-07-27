Chegutu ZESA cable thief in the dock

A Chegutu man has appeared before a Regional Magistrate Court in Kadoma on allegations of contravening a section of electricity act and was remanded in custody to Friday 26 July for the continuation of trial.

Shine Tsomba, 29, of 2332 Umvovo Chegutu has been arraigned before Regional Magistrate Ignatius Mugova to answer charges after contravening Section 60(A)(3)(a) of Electricity Act.

It is alleged that on March 18 2019 at around 01:00hrs the accused with his now deceased young brother Wellington Tsomba and Chenjerayi Denhere hatched a plan to steal ZETDC copper cables at Hinton Suburbs.

During the act power was restored leading to the electrocution of duo of Wellington and Denhere who died on the spot and the accused survived but had severe burns on both legs and on the back.

ZETDC got an anonymous call and upon investigating the the power outage found the accused lying on the ground and two lifeless bodies and the accused was rushed to Chegutu General Hospital for treatment.

The value of the damaged property is $5400.

Wayne Togara represented the State.

